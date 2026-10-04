PF withdrawal done, pension forgotten? Why your EPS service record still needs to be transferred and how to do it

Many employees withdraw their provident fund balance after switching jobs and assume there is nothing else left to transfer, leaving the old account behind. However, their Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) service is tracked separately, and failing to carry forward this service history when changing jobs could affect the pension benefits they may be entitled to later.

EPF and EPS are part of the same social security framework, but they serve different purposes. While EPF helps build a retirement corpus through contributions and interest and can also provide financial support during certain emergencies, EPS primarily tracks an employee’s eligible pensionable service.

Generally, a longer eligible service period can result in the employee receiving higher pension benefits after they retire.

Why EPS service record matters after PF withdrawal When an employee withdraws their EPF balance, their EPS service history does not automatically get transferred. Hence, when you switch jobs, it is important to ensure that your pensionable service from previous employment is properly linked to your current EPF account.

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This matters because EPS eligibility is based on your total eligible pensionable service. Employees generally need at least 10 years of eligible service to qualify for a monthly pension. If your service records are not properly carried forward, your employment history could appear incomplete.

The EPS contribution rate is 8.33% of the monthly wages, which is diverted directly from the employer's total 12% contribution to the employee's EPF account. An employee does not have to contribute towards EPS.

Can you transfer your EPS service record later? Even if you have already withdrawn your entire EPF balance but later realise that your EPS service history was not carried forward, you are not without options.

An employee can transfer their service record later after submitting Form 13 through the EPFO member portal and complete the transfer process.

Mistakes that can delay EPS transfer Several common errors such as incorrect personal details, UAN records or KYC information can delay the transfer process of EPS service. An incorrect or missing date of exit in the previous employer's records can also create problems when employees try to transfer their service history.

Before submitting Form 13, employees should check that their employment and personal details are accurate and up to date.

An outdated date of exit can be particularly problematic. Employees should first ask their former employer to correct the record. If the employer does not update it, they can also do it themselves now on the EPFO portal.

How to correct exit date on EPFO portal? Follow the given steps to change or update your job leaving date:

Step 1: Log in to the official EPFO member portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Step 2: Once you are in, navigate to the Manage tab on the home page and click on the Mark Exit option.

Step 4: Select the appropriate reason for leaving and enter the correct date of exit, as per your official employment records and the month of your last PF contribution.

Step 5: After you have entered the required details, proceed with Aadhaar-based OTP verification and submit the request.

As the process involves authentication, the member must ensure that their mobile number is linked with Aadhaar and in their possession at the time.