PFRDA launches NPS Central: How simplified pension portal works, who can use, how to log in | Top features explained

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS Central, a digital platform that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to enrol, invest and manage their accounts in one place.

Launched on NPS Diwas, October 1, 2026, the platform has been jointly developed and is managed by the three Central Recordkeeping Agencies under NPS, namely Protean, KFintech and CAMS.

Through NPS Central, the pension schemes regulatory body aims to make NPS services more accessible and convenient for subscribers at every stage of their retirement planning journey, which can span decades and requires continued engagement with the pension system.

“This initiative reaffirms PFRDA’s commitment to subscriber convenience, transparency and ease of investment, while advancing a more integrated and subscriber-centric pension ecosystem,” the release read.

How NPS subscribers can enrol, manage accounts Existing NPS subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, authenticated through a one-time password (OTP). They do not need to remember their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

The platform shows a single dashboard where subscribers can view their NPS accounts and investment portfolios across all three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). Here's the link of the platform: www.npscentral.in.

What NPS Central offers to subscribers On NPS Central, subscribers can contribute to their current schemes, explore and opt for new schemes, compare scheme features, returns and charges, update their profile details, download account statements and track the status of contributions made through various modes.

The platform also allows NPS subscribers to raise their grievances or seek clarity on a service through the Pension Sahayak portal.

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For new subscribers, the platform offers AI-assisted onboarding, with Central KYC (CKYC) and DigiLocker available as KYC options. An AI-enabled assistant is also available to answer queries.

Applicants can explore and compare investment schemes, review their performance and choose a pension fund. After successful registration, they receive access to their electronic PRAN (e-PRAN) and essential account services.

Onboarding charges on NPS Central are nil, subject to applicable terms and conditions, according to the release.

NPS Swasthya registration and upcoming features The platform also facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement. This extends access to healthcare-related services within the broader digital pension ecosystem, as per the release.

PFRDA plans to expand NPS Central in phases, by adding more account management and subscriber services. These will include options to change investment choices and pension funds, apply loans against NPS, set up systematic investment plan (SIP) mandates and open and manage NPS Vatsalya accounts.

Other planned features include corporate onboarding, re-KYC and NPS Tier II account-related facilities, among others.