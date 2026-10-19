PFRDA launches NPS Central: How simplified pension portal works, who can use, how to log in | Top features explained

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS Central, a digital platform that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to enrol, invest and manage their accounts in one place.
Launched on NPS Diwas, October 1, 2026, the platform has been jointly developed and is managed by the three Central Recordkeeping Agencies under NPS, namely Protean, KFintech and CAMS.
Through NPS Central, the pension schemes regulatory body aims to make NPS services more accessible and convenient for subscribers at every stage of their retirement planning journey, which can span decades and requires continued engagement with the pension system.
“This initiative reaffirms PFRDA’s commitment to subscriber convenience, transparency and ease of investment, while advancing a more integrated and subscriber-centric pension ecosystem,” the release read.
Existing NPS subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, authenticated through a one-time password (OTP). They do not need to remember their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).
The platform shows a single dashboard where subscribers can view their NPS accounts and investment portfolios across all three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs). Here's the link of the platform: www.npscentral.in.
On NPS Central, subscribers can contribute to their current schemes, explore and opt for new schemes, compare scheme features, returns and charges, update their profile details, download account statements and track the status of contributions made through various modes.
The platform also allows NPS subscribers to raise their grievances or seek clarity on a service through the Pension Sahayak portal.
For new subscribers, the platform offers AI-assisted onboarding, with Central KYC (CKYC) and DigiLocker available as KYC options. An AI-enabled assistant is also available to answer queries.
Applicants can explore and compare investment schemes, review their performance and choose a pension fund. After successful registration, they receive access to their electronic PRAN (e-PRAN) and essential account services.
Onboarding charges on NPS Central are nil, subject to applicable terms and conditions, according to the release.
The platform also facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement. This extends access to healthcare-related services within the broader digital pension ecosystem, as per the release.
PFRDA plans to expand NPS Central in phases, by adding more account management and subscriber services. These will include options to change investment choices and pension funds, apply loans against NPS, set up systematic investment plan (SIP) mandates and open and manage NPS Vatsalya accounts.
Other planned features include corporate onboarding, re-KYC and NPS Tier II account-related facilities, among others.
The platform is also expected to integrate with NPS ecosystem participants and existing digital touchpoints, allowing them to offer unified pension services through their own channels. API specifications for integration are being made available on the NPS Central website.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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