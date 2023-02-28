Pimco is saddled with a $1.7 billion default in office-market meltdown

In 2022, interest rates started rising amid persistent inflation, pushing up the portfolio’s debt cost to around 6% today. At that interest rate, annual debt payments are higher than the buildings’ most recent annual cash flow at the time the loan was issued, according to the documents. And the interest rate could rise even higher at the end of 2023, when a derivative contract Columbia bought to cap the rate at around 6% expires, according to the documents.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}