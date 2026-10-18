Planning for your ageing parents? Do’s and don'ts of protecting their money, daily support, medical needs and more

Planning for ageing parents involves protecting their finances while safeguarding their comfort and independence. Bank paperwork, regular bills, insurance and scam protection deserve attention before problems arise. Start by asking what support they need and which decisions they prefer handling themselves.

Helping with money should give parents confidence without taking away their control. A practical plan can organise payments and documents while respecting their choices.

Check nominees and important documents Review nominee details across bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds and insurance policies. Make sure these records are updated.

Discuss wills and asset distribution openly with your parents. These conversations can help reduce the possibility of disputes later. Involve them throughout rather than making decisions about their money without asking.

Keep regular payments running Arrange automatic payments for recurring bills, including electricity and phone services. This can prevent service interruptions when a payment is forgotten.

Ask whether they find any payment tasks difficult before offering help. The aim is reliable support that allows them to retain financial independence.

Do not assume managing money alone means they need no assistance. Regular conversations can reveal changing needs without turning support into supervision.

Set clear rules against scams Explain digital scams and agree on simple precautions together. Parents should never share OTPs, which are one-time passwords.

Frightening calls demanding urgent payments should not prompt immediate action. Ask your parents to contact you before transferring money. Keep cybercrime helpline numbers accessible for those who need assistance.

These safeguards should support their independence, rather than make them feel incapable. Respect their right to manage money while staying available when needed.

Include healthcare in the plan Check that health insurance policies remain active and that their details are up to date. Choose a hospital before an emergency and save ambulance and emergency contact numbers.

Keep prescriptions, test reports and discharge summaries together. Place a short medical emergency sheet somewhere family members can access easily.

Weekly pill boxes and reminders can simplify medicine routines. Pay attention to changes in mood, sleep and behaviour alongside physical health needs.

Money planning needs everyday support Safer surroundings and dependable routines remain part of caring for ageing parents. Install bathroom grab bars, improve night lighting and remove loose rugs and trailing wires.

Keep regular meal times, medication schedules and light movement. Encourage friendships, community activities and family calls so safety does not become isolation.