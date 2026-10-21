Planning to go green? Do solar panels and EV chargers actually slash your utility bills and save you money? Decoded

Solar panels and home EV charging can reduce household costs, but savings vary. Your electricity bill, local rates and daily habits decide how much you save. Homes with higher bills and longer drives get better returns.
A 3 kW rooftop solar system produces roughly 360 to 400 electricity units monthly. Its price ranges from ₹1.6 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh before subsidy. These estimates primarily come from installer guides, so actual costs can vary by city.
The PM Surya Ghar scheme provides support for installing rooftop solar systems. The first two kilowatts receive ₹30,000 each, while the third receives ₹18,000.
The central subsidy is capped at ₹78,000, with some states offering additional support. After support, a 3 kW system costs roughly ₹82,000 to ₹1.42 lakh.
Savings can recover this cost within three to five years for some households. This estimate applies to homes paying ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 monthly for electricity. Panels can last around 25 years, leaving many years for savings afterwards. However, bills below ₹800 monthly can mean waiting six to eight years.
Choosing a larger system does not automatically improve savings. A 5 kW system receives the same maximum central subsidy as a 3 kW system.
Adding batteries also changes the calculation. A hybrid battery system increases initial costs by 60 to 100 per cent. Recovering that investment can take seven to nine years.
For EV owners, charging at home offers the biggest advantage in running costs. Home electricity costs around ₹6-9 per unit. This means driving costs roughly ₹1 per kilometre. A similar petrol car costs around ₹7-8 per kilometre.
Public fast charging reduces that advantage because electricity is more expensive. Fast chargers charge roughly ₹18 to ₹25 per unit. Driving costs then reach around ₹2.5 to ₹3 per kilometre. People relying on public charging therefore save less than those charging at home.
Home charging can use a 15A socket or an AC wallbox. A wallbox charges faster but adds cost, while apartment residents may need permission from the society.
Combining solar with daytime charging can further reduce electricity costs once installation expenses are recovered. This suits households whose cars remain parked at home during daylight hours.
Before deciding, check your monthly bill, electricity rate, available roof space and driving distance. Make sure your roof has enough space without shade.
Compare written local quotes before spending, because prices and electricity rates vary. Smaller bills and shorter journeys generally offer weaker savings.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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