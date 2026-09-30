Planning to start an Airbnb business at home? Answer these 10 questions to find out where you stand

An empty bedroom can look like an easy source of income. However, hosting paying guests through an Airbnb or similar business brings expenses, responsibilities and changes to family life. Before buying furniture or uploading photographs, ask yourself these questions.

Are you allowed to host paying guests? Check your housing society’s rules and discuss visitor access, parking and noise. If you rent, check whether your agreement permits short stays and obtain written approval from your landlord.

Clarify the complaint process before accepting bookings. A neighbour’s objection need not automatically mean a ban.

Ask your municipality and state tourism department about licences, registration and fire safety. Check whether hosting affects property tax, electricity tariffs or permitted residential use.

Also, ask about any limits on the number of rental nights. Requirements differ, so another host’s experience may not apply to you.

India’s immigration portal now identifies the former Form C as Form III. Reporting covers foreign guests, including Overseas Citizen of India cardholders.

Arrival details must be submitted within 24 hours. Register beforehand and understand the required records and departure reporting.

Will the income justify the effort? Estimate earnings using realistic bookings, including quiet months and cancellations. Compare your likely profit with income from a regular tenant. Avoid treating revenue targets, such as 3x monthly rent, as guaranteed business rules.

Have you counted every expense? Include cleaning, laundry, internet, electricity, repairs, toiletries and platform charges. Check your account’s actual Airbnb fee before setting prices.

Airbnb is moving hosts towards a single fee structure. Do not assume you will always pay only three per cent.

How much must you spend before opening? Budget for comfortable mattresses, extra linen, locks, basic furniture and safety equipment. Calculate how many profitable months would recover this amount.

Set aside money for damaged items and unexpected repairs. Can you manage household expenses if bookings remain weak for several months? Think about that.

Also Read | Is leasing property to run an Airbnb the next big side hustle in India?

Do you understand your taxes? Ask a chartered accountant about income tax, GST registration and payment responsibilities. Your location, total business turnover and applicable rules matter.

Check what Airbnb collects and what you must handle yourself. Keep booking statements and expense bills organised from the beginning.

Will your family remain comfortable? Consider whether guests need to cross private rooms or share bathrooms. Discuss late arrivals, kitchen access and quiet hours with everyone at home.

Lock away valuables, documents and medicines. Be honest about whether hosting suits children, elderly relatives and pets.

Also, understand that guests need timely replies and dependable help. Start small, track actual profits and review the effect on family life. Expand only when the arrangement works for everyone.

Is the space safe and practical? Check locks, wiring, ventilation, stairs and emergency exits. Provide clear directions and emergency contact numbers.

Decide how guests will enter during late arrivals. Confirm parking arrangements without occupying a neighbour’s space.

Who will clean between bookings? Arrange reliable cleaning, spare bedsheets and laundry support during the monsoon. Allow enough time between departures and arrivals. Identify someone who can promptly handle leaking taps, power failures, or internet problems.

How will you handle difficult guests? State rules covering visitors, smoking, parties and noise before booking. Decide how you will respond to complaints calmly.

Choose minimum stays that match your cleaning capacity. Adjust prices for demand without promising facilities you cannot provide.

Does your insurance cover paying guests? Ask your insurer about damage, theft and injury claims. Check exclusions instead of relying entirely on platform protection.