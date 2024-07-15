Planning to visit your bank this week? Banks will remain closed for four days in these cities. Check here

All banks will remain closed for four days this week.On July 16, banks will be shut in Dehradun on occasion of Harela. Banks will be closed in most parts of the country on July 17 due to Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day. On July 20, banks will be shut in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja. July 22 is a Sunday and banks are closed on the last day of the week.