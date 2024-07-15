Planning to visit your bank this week? Banks will remain closed for four days in these cities. Check here

  • Bank holiday this week: Banks will remain closed on four days in some parts of the countries this week from July 15 to 22.

Riya R Alex
First Published15 Jul 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Bank holidays: A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting banks this week.
Bank holidays: A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting banks this week.(REUTERS)

All  banks will remain closed for four  days this week.On July 16, banks will be shut in Dehradun on occasion of Harela. Banks will be closed in most parts of the country on July 17 due to Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day. On July 20, banks will be shut in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja. July 22 is a Sunday and banks are closed on the last day of the week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated July 16, 17 and 20 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The Negotiable Instruments Act is associated with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the designated holidays.

15 Jul 2024, 09:39 AM IST
