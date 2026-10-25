PM Kisan 24th instalment: ₹2,000 in your bank account next week; are you eligible? How to complete KYC? Explained

The 24th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released on 30 October. Eligible farmers will receive ₹2,000 directly in their bank accounts. The Agriculture Ministry earlier announced the payment date on 23 October. Farmers awaiting this support should check their details before the release.

However, the release date does not guarantee payment to every registered farmer. Incomplete e-KYC or incorrect records can delay the money. Problems with Aadhaar linking and land verification may also affect payment. Farmers should address these issues early rather than waiting until the last day.

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Completing e-KYC is an important requirement under the scheme. This process helps confirm the identity of registered farmers. They should also check whether their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar. Their land records must be verified and their personal details should match.

How to check if you are eligible Farmers can check their payment details through the official PM Kisan website. Open pmkisan.gov.in on a mobile phone or computer.

Select the Know Your Status option and enter your registration number. Next, enter the captcha code shown on the screen and select Get OTP. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to continue.

The next screen will display your details and beneficiary status. Check whether your e-KYC is complete and look for errors. Follow the instructions if any requirement remains pending. Contact the relevant service centre if you need help correcting your records.

How to complete KYC Farmers have three options for completing e-KYC: OTP, fingerprints, or face authentication. The OTP method requires an active mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Farmers can use this option through the PM Kisan website or mobile app.

For website verification, select e-KYC and enter your Aadhaar number. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Follow the remaining instructions carefully to finish the process. Afterwards, check your status again to confirm that verification was successful.

Farmers can also visit a Common Service Centre for fingerprint verification. State Service Centres offer another option for those in need of assistance. This can help farmers who face difficulties using the online method.

Face authentication provides another way to complete verification through a mobile phone. Download the PM-KISAN app and Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store.

Log in to PM-KISAN using the mobile number registered under the scheme. Open Beneficiary Status and check the e-KYC entry. If it shows "No," select e-KYC and follow the face-scanning instructions.