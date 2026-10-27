PM Kisan 24th instalment Oct 2026 release date confirmed; ₹2000 to be disbursed this week | Will you get? Eligibility

With Diwali just around the corner, the Central government is set to bring major financial relief to millions of farmers across the country.
According to a News18 report, the much-awaited 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be officially released on 30 October 2026.
Under this massive payout, eligible farmers will receive ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts, serving as a significant festive boost for the agricultural community.
Launched to provide essential income support to landholding farmer families, the PM-KISAN scheme remains one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs in the world.
Under this initiative, the government provides total financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. This amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each. The funds are transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts to ensure a seamless, transparent, and leak-proof allocation system.
Before the funds are rolled out next week, it is crucial for beneficiaries to ensure their accounts are fully compliant with current government regulations.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made it strictly mandatory for all registered farmers to complete their e-KYC. Furthermore, the farmer's active bank account must be seeded with their Aadhaar card.
The government has implemented these strict e-KYC rules to weed out ineligible accounts and ensure the funds reach the rightful beneficiaries.
Farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process or Aadhaar seeding will be blocked from the active beneficiary list and will not receive the ₹2,000 benefit in this payout cycle.
The e-KYC process can be completed online via OTP on the official portal, through the PM-KISAN mobile app using facial recognition, or by physically visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
Farmers can easily verify if their name is on the final beneficiary list and track their payment status online by following these simple steps:
If a farmer faces technical issues with their e-KYC, Aadhaar linking, or payment status, the government has provided dedicated support lines.
Beneficiaries are advised to save these official PM-KISAN helpline numbers to resolve any discrepancies immediately:
155261 (Toll-free)
011-24300606
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