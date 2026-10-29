PM Kisan 24th instalment money payment tomorrow: How to check whether you received ₹2000 or not? Steps to check online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on Friday, October 30, at a national-level event in Bhildi town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

The payout, amounting to more than ₹18,680 crore, is expected to benefit over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, beneficiaries receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. The amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each and transferred directly to the beneficiary's registered bank account.

The farmer-welfare scheme was launched in February, 2019 and remains one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.

How to check the payment status? All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to receive the ₹2,000 payout under the scheme. The ambit of the scheme has been extended to cover all farmer families, irrespective of the size of their land holdings, the government says.

A beneficiary can check if their name is on the final beneficiary list and their payment status on the official PM-KISAN website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Farmers Corner' section located on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Know Your Status' module.

Step 4: Enter your PM Kisan registration number and the security captcha code that would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the 'Get Data' option to view your payment status.

Following these steps will help you check the payment status. However, the amount will be visible in your bank account only after it has been credited, which may take some time to reflect.

Also Read | Govt extends new ESIC amnesty scheme by three months till Dec 31

If you are unable to see the payment status on PM-Kisan scheme's website, you have the option to seek assistance through the government’s dedicated helpline numbers: 155261 (Toll-free) and 011-24300606.

You can also use the Kisan eMitra chatbot to seek further information on your payment status. Checking beneficiary details and completing e-KYC (if not done already) can help farmers understand why a payment may be pending.

When can payment be disrupted? In order to receive the payout seamlessly, an individual must be fully compliant with the current government regulations will receive the payout on time.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made it strictly mandatory for all registered farmers to complete their e-KYC. Furthermore, the farmer's active bank account must be seeded with their Aadhaar card.

Farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process or Aadhaar seeding will be blocked from the active beneficiary list and will not receive the ₹2,000 benefit in the upcoming payout cycle.

The e-KYC process can be completed online via one-time password (OTP) on the official portal, through the PM-KISAN mobile app using facial recognition, or by physically visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

A landholder farmer's family is defined as a family comprising of husband, wife and minor children who own cultivable land as per the land records of the concerned state or union territory. The existing land-ownership system will be used for identification of beneficiaries for calculation of benefit.