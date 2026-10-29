PM Kisan 24th instalment money payment tomorrow: How to check whether you received ₹2000 or not? Steps to check online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on Friday, October 30, at a national-level event in Bhildi town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.
The payout, amounting to more than ₹18,680 crore, is expected to benefit over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country.
Under the PM-Kisan scheme, beneficiaries receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. The amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each and transferred directly to the beneficiary's registered bank account.
The farmer-welfare scheme was launched in February, 2019 and remains one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs.
All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to receive the ₹2,000 payout under the scheme. The ambit of the scheme has been extended to cover all farmer families, irrespective of the size of their land holdings, the government says.
A beneficiary can check if their name is on the final beneficiary list and their payment status on the official PM-KISAN website by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the 'Farmers Corner' section located on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the 'Know Your Status' module.
Step 4: Enter your PM Kisan registration number and the security captcha code that would be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the 'Get Data' option to view your payment status.
Following these steps will help you check the payment status. However, the amount will be visible in your bank account only after it has been credited, which may take some time to reflect.
If you are unable to see the payment status on PM-Kisan scheme's website, you have the option to seek assistance through the government’s dedicated helpline numbers: 155261 (Toll-free) and 011-24300606.
You can also use the Kisan eMitra chatbot to seek further information on your payment status. Checking beneficiary details and completing e-KYC (if not done already) can help farmers understand why a payment may be pending.
In order to receive the payout seamlessly, an individual must be fully compliant with the current government regulations will receive the payout on time.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made it strictly mandatory for all registered farmers to complete their e-KYC. Furthermore, the farmer's active bank account must be seeded with their Aadhaar card.
Farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process or Aadhaar seeding will be blocked from the active beneficiary list and will not receive the ₹2,000 benefit in the upcoming payout cycle.
The e-KYC process can be completed online via one-time password (OTP) on the official portal, through the PM-KISAN mobile app using facial recognition, or by physically visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
A landholder farmer's family is defined as a family comprising of husband, wife and minor children who own cultivable land as per the land records of the concerned state or union territory. The existing land-ownership system will be used for identification of beneficiaries for calculation of benefit.
=
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.