PM Modi advises against buying gold: What alternative assets can investors consider? Experts weigh in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to boycott gold purchases for the next one year, saying the country should focus on reducing non-essential imports, strengthening the economy and conserving forex reserves. The statement has shifted attention towards other investment options that can potentially act as hedges during periods of inflation, market volatility and economic uncertainty.
The PM's call assumes significance, especially as gold has traditionally been viewed as a safe-haven asset in India, often witnessing higher demand during uncertain economic conditions and geopolitical tensions. Apart from that, gold is also a preferred savings and investment option for many Indian households. Here are some alternatives to the yellow metal, suggested by experts.
According to three experts who spoke to Mint, for those seeking alternative assets that can act as a tactical bet against inflation and market volatility, such as gold, there are multiple instruments to consider. These include:
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Experts suggest considering debt instruments like RBI Floating Rate Bonds, REITs and InvITs for real-asset exposure, equity mutual funds through SIPs in defensive sectors, and digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as potential hedges against inflation and market volatility.
Yes, gold ETFs indirectly contribute to India's import bill because fund houses are required to hold physical gold as backing for ETF units, which can lead to increased gold imports if retail demand rises sharply.
International diversification can reduce exposure to single geopolitical events and act as a hedge against rupee depreciation, as US dollar-denominated assets gain value in rupee terms when the currency weakens.
Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities linked to gold prices, offering capital appreciation and interest, with no physical gold import. Gold ETFs, however, require physical gold backing, thus contributing to imports.
While Gold Mutual Funds, ETFs, and SGBs represent assets on paper and cannot be physically acquired, digital gold conversion to physical gold depends on the platform's terms of service and minimum quantity requirements.
“In the current scenario, what geopolitics really does is accelerate de-dollarisation and a search for scarce, portable stores of value, which is precisely the thesis underpinning both gold and digital assets. For Indian retail investors, a layered approach across these asset classes is more robust than betting on any single one,” according to Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex.
Meanwhile, Ankur Punj, Managing Director & Business Head at Equirus Wealth, said that shifting investments from gold to other asset classes requires a disciplined, phased approach to preserve capital and capture growth potential amid inflation and uncertainty. “Key is maintaining some gold exposure (5-10%) for its unique safe-haven role while reallocating gradually via SIPs to avoid timing risks,” he suggested.
While many investors may consider gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds) as a viable safe-haven asset as they track the price movement of gold, experts say that they may not be any better than investing in physical gold.
“Gold ETFs are not import-neutral because SEBI requires AMCs to hold physical gold as backing; so higher retail inflows into Gold ETFs do push AMCs to import more gold, indirectly adding to India's import bill,” said Priyank Sharma, a SEBI-registered research analyst.
When investors buy gold ETFs, fund houses acquire physical gold to back those units. While these asset management companies increasingly source gold from domestically available stock instead of placing fresh import orders, the overall impact on imports still persists. Sharma explained that AMCs primarily buy from domestic suppliers, but if the demand rises sharply and local availability falls short, additional gold may still need to be imported. meaning the demand eventually contributes to the country’s overall gold imports.
“If the concern is the current account deficit, sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are clearly the better choice as no physical gold is imported against your investment, and you still earn gold-linked returns plus 2.5% annual interest, with full capital gains exemption at maturity,” he said.
Spreading investments across multiple countries and regions reduces centralised exposure to any single geopolitical event. For Indians, international diversification also provides a natural rupee depreciation hedge, according to Gupta. “US dollar-denominated assets gain value in rupee terms when the currency weakens, as it does during external stress episodes like the current one,” he said.
Though this may benefit an individual investor’s portfolio during times of uncertainty, from a broader economic perspective, encouraging domestic investment over international allocation could help support the rupee.
“Overseas investing also means converting INR into foreign currency, which puts pressure on forex reserves. So if the larger objective behind PM Modi’s comment is to reduce external pressure on the economy and support the rupee, then shifting from gold to international assets does not fully solve that concern,” said Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Wealth Aligned financial advisory.
“Domestic investments in Indian equities, REITs and bonds can also provide meaningful diversification across asset classes while keeping savings within the Indian financial system. They support local economic growth and are structurally more supportive for the rupee over the long term,” he said.
If you still seek exposure to international assets, Sharma suggests that one should allocate 10-15% of their portfolio to international funds tracking the S&P 500 or Nasdaq, as it provides dollar exposure and naturally hedges against rupee depreciation. “It also reduces dependence on Indian market cycles. SEBI's overseas investment caps mean not all international funds are open at all times, so check availability before investing,” he explained.
Additionally, Gupta noted that cryptocurrencies remain among the most globally liquid diversifier assets available to retail investors as they trade around the clock and have no geographic borders. "Its fixed-supply assets are increasingly held as a hedge against fiat currency debasement across multiple economies simultaneously' he said. These characteristics provide them with a meaningful diversification attribute that traditional cross-border instruments don't usually offer.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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