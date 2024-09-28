PM-JAY extended: New proposal for central govt pensioners to offer scheme option for CGHS beneficiaries: Report

A new proposal for central government pensioners, under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), will likely offer the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme as an additional option, reported Financial Express on Saturday.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees, formally proposed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees, formally proposed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Bloomberg)

A new proposal for central government pensioners, under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), will likely offer the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme as an additional option, reported the news portal Financial Express on Saturday, September 28.

According to the report, Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery for Central Government Employees, formally proposed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | UPS balances interests of government employees and taxpayers: Sitharaman

This came after the centre extended the PM-JAY benefits also to senior citizens aged 70 and above who benefitted from other public health insurance schemes like CGHS and ECHS. This move aims to benefit nearly 6 crore senior citizens, giving them a distinct card as well as additional coverage options for current beneficiaries, as per the report.

The beneficiaries have to choose between their existing benefits or the PM-JAY one. Senior citizens with private health insurance or those falling under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) will also be eligible for the benefits of the PM-JAY scheme, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Poverty falls, govt health scheme PM-JAY has positive impact on credit market

The amount of contribution based on the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix is 30,000 for levels one to five, 78,000 for levels seven to 11, and 1,20,000 for levels 12 and above, according to the report.

Mishra's letter highlights

Mishra's proposal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cited the financial burden that retiring employees face when they are required to make a one-time big contribution to avail of the CGHS benefits after their retirement, stated the news portal.

Also Read | China’s retirement age reforms not enough to fix pension headache

Mishra put forward the argument of it being unfair to make the senior citizen to choose between the CGHS and AB PM-JAY, especially as PM-JAY was created to assist the senior citizens irrespective of their financial circumstances, according to the news portal.

Mishra's letter requests the Government of India to reconsider its decision. He has also urged for a meeting with the Staff Side of the National Council JCM to discuss the matter further and arrive at a favourable resolution for the senior citizens who are part of CGHS and ECHS, as per the report.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPM-JAY extended: New proposal for central govt pensioners to offer scheme option for CGHS beneficiaries: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.