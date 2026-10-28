PM-Kisan 24th instalment on October 30: PM Modi to release ₹18,680 crore for farmers — check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme at a national-level event in Bhildi town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on October 30, state Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31. During the event, he will disburse more than ₹18,680 crore to over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country under the scheme, Vaghani said.

In Gujarat, more than 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive financial assistance exceeding ₹1,051 crore, the minister said after reviewing preparations for the 'PM Kisan Utsav Divas' event at Bhildi.

What does PM-Kisan scheme offer? Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. The amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each and transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account.

Vaghani said that more than ₹4.47 lakh crore had already been disbursed throughout the country in the previous 23 instalments, while over ₹24,137 crore had been provided to beneficiaries in Gujarat.

To mark the occasion, 34 district-level and more than 2,100 cluster-level events will be organised across Gujarat, with live broadcasts of the main programme.

Beneficiaries will also receive approval letters for various schemes run by the state’s Agriculture and Horticulture departments at these specified events, according to the news report.

Besides the programmes in Banaskantha, the prime minister will attend the National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on October 31, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Who is eligible for the PM-Kisan scheme The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in February 2019, remains one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs in the world.

As per the government. all landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

However, institutional landholders and farmer families with members who are or have been constitutional post-holders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors or district panchayat chairpersons are excluded.

Serving or retired government employees (besides a few exceptions), superannuated pensioners receiving a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more, income tax payers, and practising professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies are also ineligible for the scheme.

What to ensure for timely payout? In order to receive the payout on time, an individual must be fully compliant with the current government regulations will receive the payout on time.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made it strictly mandatory for all registered farmers to complete their e-KYC. Furthermore, the farmer's active bank account must be seeded with their Aadhaar card.

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Farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process or Aadhaar seeding will be blocked from the active beneficiary list and will not receive the ₹2,000 benefit in the upcoming payout cycle. Hence, it's crucial to check your compliance status before the amount is disbursed.

The e-KYC process can be completed online via one-time password (OTP) on the official portal, through the PM-KISAN mobile app using facial recognition, or by physically visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).