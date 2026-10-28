PM-Kisan 24th instalment on October 30: PM Modi to release ₹18,680 crore for farmers — check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme at a national-level event in Bhildi town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on October 30, state Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31. During the event, he will disburse more than ₹18,680 crore to over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country under the scheme, Vaghani said.
In Gujarat, more than 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive financial assistance exceeding ₹1,051 crore, the minister said after reviewing preparations for the 'PM Kisan Utsav Divas' event at Bhildi.
Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. The amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each and transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account.
Vaghani said that more than ₹4.47 lakh crore had already been disbursed throughout the country in the previous 23 instalments, while over ₹24,137 crore had been provided to beneficiaries in Gujarat.
To mark the occasion, 34 district-level and more than 2,100 cluster-level events will be organised across Gujarat, with live broadcasts of the main programme.
Beneficiaries will also receive approval letters for various schemes run by the state’s Agriculture and Horticulture departments at these specified events, according to the news report.
Besides the programmes in Banaskantha, the prime minister will attend the National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on October 31, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in February 2019, remains one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs in the world.
As per the government. all landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
However, institutional landholders and farmer families with members who are or have been constitutional post-holders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors or district panchayat chairpersons are excluded.
Serving or retired government employees (besides a few exceptions), superannuated pensioners receiving a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more, income tax payers, and practising professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies are also ineligible for the scheme.
In order to receive the payout on time, an individual must be fully compliant with the current government regulations will receive the payout on time.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has made it strictly mandatory for all registered farmers to complete their e-KYC. Furthermore, the farmer's active bank account must be seeded with their Aadhaar card.
Farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process or Aadhaar seeding will be blocked from the active beneficiary list and will not receive the ₹2,000 benefit in the upcoming payout cycle. Hence, it's crucial to check your compliance status before the amount is disbursed.
The e-KYC process can be completed online via one-time password (OTP) on the official portal, through the PM-KISAN mobile app using facial recognition, or by physically visiting the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
If a farmer faces technical issues with their e-KYC, Aadhaar linking, or payment status, the government has provided dedicated support lines. Beneficiaries are advised to immediately seek help through the official PM-KISAN helpline numbers: 155261 (Toll-free) and 011-24300606.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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