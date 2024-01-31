PM-KISAN e-KYC deadline today! Here's how to secure your ₹2000 instalment

The Rajasthan government has imposed a deadline of January 31, 2024, for farmers and beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana to complete their e-Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process. Failure to comply may result in the termination of eligibility and suspension of the 16th instalment payment under the scheme.

This directive applies nationwide to all PM-KISAN beneficiaries, as the government aims to streamline the disbursement process and ensure efficient delivery of benefits.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme and its benefits?

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme designed to provide income support to all landholding farmers' families across the country. It offers an annual financial benefit of ₹6,000 in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each will be deposited in the farmer’s Aadhaar-linked bank account every four months.

This support caters to the financial needs of farmers for agricultural inputs and domestic requirements. The government takes full responsibility for transferring the benefits to targeted beneficiaries under this scheme.

Why is the e-KYC process important?

The government aims for intended recipients efficiently. By completing the e-KYC process, farmers and beneficiaries can verify their identity and eligibility, allowing for accurate and targeted disbursement of financial benefits.

What are the requirements for e-KYC?

Farmers who have not completed Aadhaar seeding (linking their Aadhaar number to their PM-KISAN account) and land verification are urged to do so promptly. Failure to fulfil these requirements by the stipulated deadline may render farmers ineligible for the upcoming instalment, according to the Agriculture Department.

What are the available modes of e-KYC?

There are three modes of e-KYC available to PM-KISAN beneficiaries:

OTP-based e-KYC: This mode can be accessed on the PM-KISAN portal and mobile app.

Biometric-based e-KYC: This mode is available at CSCs (Common Service Centers) and State Seva Kendra.

Face authentication-based e-KYC: This mode can be accessed on the PM-KISAN mobile app.

What are the steps involved in the e-KYC process?

To complete the e-KYC process, beneficiaries must follow these steps:

Visit the nearest e-Mitra or CSC centre. Request online biometric authentication. Present original documents and provide biometrics. Submit the application, and the KYC process will be completed.

What if land details have not been verified?

For beneficiaries whose land details have not been verified, it is necessary to present relevant documents at the concerned Patwari Halka or Tehsil office. This includes mentioning the list number, registration number, and mobile number.

Who is not eligible under the PM-KISAN scheme?

Exclusions from the PM-KISAN scheme include institutional landholders and farmer families whose members have paid income tax in the last assessment year. Additionally, families with members holding or having held constitutional positions such as mayors of Municipal Corporations, chairpersons of District Panchayats, and former or current members of state legislative assemblies, state legislative councils, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha are not eligible for the scheme's benefits.

