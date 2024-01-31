PM-KISAN e-KYC deadline today! Here's how to secure your ₹2000 instalment
The Rajasthan government has set a deadline of January 31, 2024, for farmers and beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme to complete their e-KYC process.
