PNB and Canara Bank revise FD interest rates in November 2026: How much can general, senior citizens earn now?

Two public sector banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank, have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in November 2026, changing returns on select deposit tenures. The revisions took effect on November 1 and November 2, respectively, and apply to domestic term deposits below ₹3 crore.

Following the changes, Canara Bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.75% to general customers and 7.25% to senior citizens, as per CNBC TV18. PNB is offering up to 6.60% to general depositors and 7.10% to senior citizens.

Canara Bank has increased interest rates on select tenures by up to 15 basis points (bps), with its 555-day special FD scheme offering the highest returns. PNB's highest interest rate is available on its 444-day special FD scheme.

Here is a look at the revised FD interest rates offered by the two banks.

Canara Bank FD interest rates for general customers Canara Bank's revised domestic term deposit rates came into effect on November 2, 2026. According to the bank's official interest rate chart, the changes apply to deposits below ₹3 crore, according to CNBC TV18.

The bank is offering its highest interest rate of 6.75% on the 555-day special FD scheme, up from 6.60% earlier. Its 444-day special deposit scheme offers 6.65%.

For shorter tenures, Canara Bank offers an interest rate of 3% on deposits ranging from seven to 45 days, 4% on deposits of 46 to 90 days and 4.25% on deposits of 91 to 179 days.

Deposits with tenures of 180 to 269 days attract an interest rate of 5.25%, while those ranging from 270 days to less than one year offer 5.50%.

For deposits of one year to one year and three months, excluding the 444-day special scheme, the interest rate is 6.40%.

Deposits exceeding one year and three months but less than two years, excluding the 555-day scheme, offer 6.25%. The same rate applies to deposits ranging from two years to less than three years, three years to less than five years, and five years to 10 years.

Canara Bank FD interest rates for senior citizens Senior citizens can earn up to 7.25% on Canara Bank's 555-day special FD scheme, compared with 7.10% earlier.

The 444-day special FD offers an interest rate of 7.15%, while deposits of one year to one year and three months, excluding the 444-day scheme, attract 6.90%.

For deposits of 180 to 269 days, the bank offers 5.75%, while those ranging from 270 days to less than one year earn 6%.

Deposits exceeding one year and three months but less than two years, excluding the 555-day scheme, offer 6.75%.

The bank also offers an additional 0.50 percentage point interest to eligible senior citizens on domestic deposits of 180 days and above.

PNB FD interest rates for general customers Punjab National Bank's revised fixed deposit interest rates came into effect on November 1, 2026.

According to its official rate chart, the bank offers interest rates ranging from 3% to 6.60% to general customers on domestic deposits below ₹3 crore.

The highest interest rate of 6.60% is available on the 444-day special FD scheme. The 666-day deposit offers 6.50%.

For shorter tenures, PNB offers 3% on deposits of seven to 45 days and 5.50% on deposits ranging from 46 to 90 days.

Deposits of 91 to 179 days attract an interest rate of 5.75%, while those ranging from 180 to 270 days offer 6%.

For deposits of one year, the interest rate is 6.25%. Deposits exceeding one year and extending up to 443 days offer 6.30%.

The bank offers 6.35% on deposits exceeding three years and extending up to 1,203 days. Deposits ranging from 1,205 days to five years also attract the same rate.

PNB FD interest rates for senior citizens Senior citizens investing in PNB fixed deposits can earn a maximum interest rate of 7.10% on the 444-day special FD scheme.

The 666-day deposit offers 7%, while deposits of one year attract 6.75%.

For shorter tenures, the bank offers 3.50% on deposits of seven to 45 days, 6% on deposits of 46 to 90 days and 6.25% on deposits of 91 to 179 days.

Deposits of 180 to 270 days attract 6.50%, while those exceeding three years and extending up to 1,203 days offer 6.85%.

PNB also provides additional interest benefits to super senior citizens aged 80 years and above, subject to the bank's applicable terms and conditions.

Axis Bank revises bulk FD interest rates Separately, Axis Bank has revised interest rates on domestic bulk fixed deposits of ₹3 crore and above, effective November 3, 2026.