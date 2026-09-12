Pool, park and gym missing: Karnataka homebuyers get relief from RERA after builder fails to provide promised amenities

A swimming pool, senior citizen park, gym and a spa can make a housing project look like a complete lifestyle package on paper. But for some homebuyers, the promise turns into disappointment when they find out that most of these amenities had not been delivered.

This isn't a rare occurrence as every year, several cases are reported where homebuyers complain that amenities promised in property brochures and advertisements have not been delivered.

A similar case recently came before the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), where four homebuyers sought relief after a builder failed to provide several promised facilities, The Economic Times reported.

Builder faces RERA complaint over amenities The complaint was filed by Uma Devi, P Sushma, Pavan G K Reddy and Gangapalli Kullayi Reddy, all residents of R T Nagar. They had booked flats in a housing complex in Jala Hobli area of North Bengaluru, Karnataka, and signed the sale deeds in 2022, paying ₹2.08 crore each.

The homebuyers alleged that the builder failed to construct several amenities promised at the time of purchase, including an open gym, open amphitheatre and badminton court. Aggrieved by the situation, they decided to take the legal route.

In its September 4, 2026 order, Karnataka RERA observed that the builder had presented homebuyers with “colourful dreams” by showcasing the promised amenities in the project brochure, allotment letters and agreements.

The authority held that the failure to deliver these facilities, even if unintentional, amounted to misrepresentation. It consequently directed the builder to pay ₹10 lakh in compensation to the four homebuyers. This amount must be paid within 60 days or else interest will become applicable.

Additionally, the authority also observed that there are many issues like compound wall is missing in some areas, borewell was dug in a private area, non-maintenance of STP and WTP, among others.

How to file a RERA complaint online? If you are also facing a situation in which you did not receive the promised amenities from the builder of your housing society, you are not without options. Most states allow individuals to file a RERA complaint online.

Aggrieved buyers must register on their specific state's RERA's portal, provide project and developer details, explain the malpractice in clear language, and upload supporting documents to strengthen their point.

The steps to file a RERA complaint against misleading ads are designed to be simple and accessible for homebuyers.

A small complaint filing fee is charged, which varies from state to state. Once filed, RERA issues notices to the developer and schedules hearings. This RERA route is usually faster compared to traditional court cases.

If the builder is found guilty, RERA has the power to impose heavy penalties, including fines, compensation to buyers or directions to correct advertisements. In serious cases, the project registration can also be suspended.

Even verbal assurances or promises of certain amenities by sales teams can be questioned if they contradict registered project details.