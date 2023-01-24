Poonawalla Fincorp jumps 6% on record net profit in Q3; up 24% in a month

Poonawalla Fincorp jumps 6% on record net profit in Q3; up 24% in a month3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:48 AM IST
On Monday, the company reported its highest-ever net profit of ₹150 crore in Q3FY23, an increase of 88% when compared to a net profit of ₹80 crore in Q3FY22. Following the strong performance, the stock rose 6.13% to ₹307.80 in Tuesday's trade.
Following the company's December quarter numbers, which came in line with analysts' expectations, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp, an NBFC, rose sharply in Tuesday's trade, pushing the stock price to a two-week high.
