Why portfolio strategy, not stock picking, decides who wins in the market
Shyam Sekhar emphasizes the importance of a robust portfolio strategy in equity investing. As market conditions shift, investors must adapt their portfolios to mitigate risks and capture opportunities, rather than focusing solely on stock picking.
When the market context changes and the focus shifts from old to new themes, equity investing needs to constantly anticipate, prepare and respond to the evolving scenario. There is a need to approach the dynamic market shifts with a sense of preparedness and correct positioning. Portfolio strategy does exactly this by helping to constantly position a portfolio in line with the emerging market context. It ensures that stocks that are overvalued, over-owned and carrying significant downside are reduced or even given an exit when needed. It ensures allocation to sectors are made diligently and kept in check when the sectoral exposure rises due to market gains. For instance, when stocks in a particular sector or theme see a sharp rise and we own many stocks in the same category, we can reduce the potential risks to the portfolio when we sense the need to do so. We can also ensure that we capture the outlier returns during euphoric times by reducing exposure gradually as valuations rise significantly in a bull market. Portfolio strategy helps us to constantly focus on what needs to be done at the portfolio level to keep every portfolio safe, secure and growing. Whether a portfolio exceeds our expectations or underperforms, we can address its future growth needs effectively only through sensible portfolio strategy.