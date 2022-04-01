Ahead of ushering into new financial year, the Government of India (GoI) on yesterday announced to keep small saving schemes interest rate unchanged for Q1FY23. These small saving schemes interest rate includes Public Provident Fund or PPF interest rate, National Savings Certificate or NSC interest rate and post office small saving scheme interest rates.

The Ministry of Finance announced about the GoI's decision through a notification dated 31st March 2022 citing, "The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, starting from April 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2022, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022) for FY 2021-22."

So, PPF interest rate will continue to yield 7.10 per cent in April to June 2022 quarter whereas NSC interest rate would continue at 6.80 per cent per annum. Those who have Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or SSY accounts would continue to get 7.60 per cent SSY interest rate on their deposits in first quarter of the new financial year.

Similarly, post office small saving investor will continue to get return on their money they have got in the recently ended quarter.

After the issuance of fresh notification by the Ministry of Finance, one year post office term deposit will continue to deliver 5.50 per cent return on an investor's deposits in April to June 2022 quarter. Post office term deposits for one to five years would continue to deliver 5.50 per cent to 6.70 per cent per annum. Interest rate on 5 year Post Office RD will remain at 5.80 per cent per annum.

The interest rate on 5-year senior citizen saving scheme would also continue to deliver 7.40 per cent for the first quarter of new fiscal. However, savings interest rate would continue at 4 per cent per annum.

