PPF, NSC, Post Office Scheme interest rates announced. Full list here

After the issuance of fresh notification by the Ministry of Finance, one year post office term deposit will continue to deliver 5.50 per cent return on an investor's deposits in April to June 2022 quarter. Post office term deposits for one to five years would continue to deliver 5.50 per cent to 6.70 per cent per annum. Interest rate on 5 year Post Office RD will remain at 5.80 per cent per annum.