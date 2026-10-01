PPF, SCSS, SSY interest rates kept unchanged for Dec quarter: How are small savings rates set, why are they frozen?

The government on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged across a dozen small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), for the October-December quarter. The rates have now been kept unchanged for 11 consecutive quarters.
Small savings schemes consist of government-backed deposit and certificate products which are operated through the post office and designated banks. They provide Indian households with a formal and safe savings avenue, as it comes with sovereign guarantee and tax benefits on select schemes.
Deposits under the PPF and SSY accounts will continue to earn interest rates of 7.1% and 8.2%, respectively, which is credited on an annual basis.
The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will offer 8.2%, while the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to earn 7.7%. The interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), which matures in 115 months, remains at 7.5%.
For other small savings schemes, savings deposits will continue to earn 4%, while one-year, two-year and three-year deposits will offer 6.9%, 7% and 7.1%, respectively. The five-year deposit will earn 7.5%, while the five-year recurring deposit will offer 6.7%. The Monthly Income Account Scheme will continue to carry an interest rate of 7.4%.
Small savings schemes interest rates for Oct-Dec 2026 quarter
|Scheme
|Interest rate
|PPF
|7.1%
|SSY
|8.2%
|SCSS
|8.2%
|NSC
|7.7%
|KVP
|7.5%
|Savings deposits
|4%
|1-year deposits
|6.9%
|2-year deposits
|7%
|3-year deposits
|7.1%
|5-year deposits
|7.5%
|5-year recurring deposits
|6.7%
|Monthly Income Account Scheme
|7.4%
Source: Department of economic affairs
The Ministry of Finance reviews small savings rates every quarter under the market-linked framework adopted following the 2011 Shyamala Gopinath Committee report, with quarterly resets introduced in 2016.
According to the Managing Partner of Singhania & Co. Rohit Jain, each scheme is benchmarked to the average yield on central government securities of comparable maturity during the relevant reference period, with a prescribed spread reflecting tenure and social-policy objectives.
For instance, the expert said the SCSS rate is linked to the five-year government security (G-sec) yield, with an additional 100 basis points, as the scheme has a five-year maturity period.
“The government may additionally consider monetary conditions, inflation, bank-deposit rates, protection of household savers, NSSF funding costs, fiscal implications and transmission of RBI policy,” he added.
Jain also explained that the formula is an administrative benchmark and not a self-executing statutory mandate. Therefore, the notified rate remains an executive determination of the competent authority, which in this case is the Union finance ministry.
Interest rates on small saving schemes are reviewed quarterly, but a revision is not mandatory. The Gopinath framework is recommendatory, not an automatic reset mechanism for each quarter.
Since the government uses collections via small savings schemes to partly fund its fiscal deficit, the latest decision to keep the rates unchanged signals the Centre's belief that such inflows will remain strong even without rate hikes.
“Rates have remained unchanged for 11 consecutive quarters because several prevailing rates already exceeded their formula-implied levels, while stability protected senior citizens and small savers, avoided abrupt income disruption, and supported predictable NSSF mobilisation,” Jain said.
He also noted that cutting rates could have been socially disruptive, while raising them would have increased the government’s effective borrowing cost and weaken monetary policy transmission. “Provided the decision is non-arbitrary and duly authorised, continuity is legally sustainable notwithstanding the benchmark methodology,” Jain added.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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