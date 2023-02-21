Private banks better placed than state banks in India: Fitch Ratings
- Fitch says that Indian banks' impaired-loan ratio declined to 4.5% in the first nine months of financial year ended March 2023 (9MFY23), from 6% at FY'22.
The financial performance of Indian banks' sustained improvement bodes well for the sector’s intrinsic risk profiles, global rating agency Fitch says.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×