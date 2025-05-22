Private credit has a problem: Too much money
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 May 2025, 04:31 PM IST
SummaryThese lenders are flush with cash, but the lack of buyouts is depressing pricing and activity.
Managers of private-lending funds have no shortage of money at their disposal. The question is whether they will have enough good places to put it.
