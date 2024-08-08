Money
Indexation benefit for property restored, but is it enough?
Summary
- The recent amendment reinstating indexation for LTCG tax is a significant move towards fairness, offering taxpayers a choice. However, the amendment should take into consideration other factors as well. We discuss
The recent amendment to the Finance Bill, which offers the choice of a 20% LTCG tax with indexation or a 12.5% tax without indexation for property deals before 23 July, is a welcome change.
