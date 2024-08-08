Conclusion

The amendment in the Finance Bill is a win-win for all as it will provide an option to choose between LTCG tax of 20% with indexation or 12.5% without. It would encourage honest tax payment, long-term investment, and fair play. But the exclusion of deals after 23 July 2024 needs to be revisited. The proposed amendment should be for future deals, and allow one to choose the best option.