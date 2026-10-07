Property or mutual funds? Where should NRIs invest their India-linked wealth? Explained

For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), investing in India starts with buying a home. The property offers a connection to India, alongside potential rent and rising value. However, managing investments from abroad requires looking beyond one's comfort zone.
NRiSimplify co-founder Dhananjay Malik said, “NRIs often look at property and mutual funds as competing investment choices, but the real question is not which asset is better; it is what role each asset plays in the overall portfolio.”
Mutual funds provide another route, with professional management and easier access to money. Here are 5 points to consider before choosing where your wealth should go.
Owning property involves more than paying the purchase price. Tenants, rent collection, repairs, property taxes and housing society requirements need attention. Handling these tasks from another country can become difficult. A trusted local representative or property management agency can help.
Mutual funds require less daily involvement because professional managers oversee the investments. This makes them easier to manage across countries and time zones.
“Property can offer tangible ownership and long-term appreciation, but it can also be illiquid, management-intensive and concentrated. Mutual funds, on the other hand, can provide greater diversification, liquidity and flexibility to deploy capital across market segments,” Malik said.
Selling property can take months, depending on buyers, market conditions and ownership checks. Brokerage, legal expenses and maintenance during vacant periods can reduce your gains. Open-ended mutual funds generally offer easier access to invested money.
Investors can request withdrawals online, with payments typically arriving within a few business days. This flexibility matters when emergencies arise or your plans change. Consider your need for accessible savings before committing heavily to property.
“For an NRI, the decision should therefore be driven by the purpose of the investment, time horizon, liquidity needs, risk appetite and, importantly, the tax and regulatory implications in both India and the country of residence,” Malik added.
An investment rising in rupees may deliver smaller gains in your overseas currency. A weaker rupee can reduce the overseas value of Indian assets. This applies even when a property's rupee price remains unchanged.
Mutual fund investments also face currency movements because their returns are denominated in rupees. However, some businesses within diversified equity funds earn revenue abroad. Export earnings and pricing power may help offset currency weakness over longer periods.
Property sales involve capital gains calculations, tax deductions, and paperwork. Sending sale proceeds abroad also requires documents and authorised banking channels. These processes can delay access to your money.
Mutual fund platforms offer digital records and consolidated statements for tracking investments. These records can simplify tax reporting in your country of residence.
Applicable tax agreements also matter when handling cross-border obligations. Consider compliance requirements alongside returns, convenience, and investment costs.
Property can serve needs and preserve an emotional connection with India. It works better with reliable local support and a long holding period.
Mutual funds can form the core of accessible, professionally-managed investments. Combine the two according to your goals, management capacity, and future financial requirements.
“The objective should not be to move away from property altogether, but to build a more balanced India-linked portfolio where every asset has a defined purpose,” Dhananjay Malik said.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.