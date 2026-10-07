Property or mutual funds? Where should NRIs invest their India-linked wealth? Explained

For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), investing in India starts with buying a home. The property offers a connection to India, alongside potential rent and rising value. However, managing investments from abroad requires looking beyond one's comfort zone.

NRiSimplify co-founder Dhananjay Malik said, “NRIs often look at property and mutual funds as competing investment choices, but the real question is not which asset is better; it is what role each asset plays in the overall portfolio.”

Mutual funds provide another route, with professional management and easier access to money. Here are 5 points to consider before choosing where your wealth should go.

Check how much you can handle Owning property involves more than paying the purchase price. Tenants, rent collection, repairs, property taxes and housing society requirements need attention. Handling these tasks from another country can become difficult. A trusted local representative or property management agency can help.

Mutual funds require less daily involvement because professional managers oversee the investments. This makes them easier to manage across countries and time zones.

“Property can offer tangible ownership and long-term appreciation, but it can also be illiquid, management-intensive and concentrated. Mutual funds, on the other hand, can provide greater diversification, liquidity and flexibility to deploy capital across market segments,” Malik said.

Consider how quickly you need money Selling property can take months, depending on buyers, market conditions and ownership checks. Brokerage, legal expenses and maintenance during vacant periods can reduce your gains. Open-ended mutual funds generally offer easier access to invested money.

Investors can request withdrawals online, with payments typically arriving within a few business days. This flexibility matters when emergencies arise or your plans change. Consider your need for accessible savings before committing heavily to property.

“For an NRI, the decision should therefore be driven by the purpose of the investment, time horizon, liquidity needs, risk appetite and, importantly, the tax and regulatory implications in both India and the country of residence,” Malik added.

Look at returns An investment rising in rupees may deliver smaller gains in your overseas currency. A weaker rupee can reduce the overseas value of Indian assets. This applies even when a property's rupee price remains unchanged.

Mutual fund investments also face currency movements because their returns are denominated in rupees. However, some businesses within diversified equity funds earn revenue abroad. Export earnings and pricing power may help offset currency weakness over longer periods.

Understand taxes Property sales involve capital gains calculations, tax deductions, and paperwork. Sending sale proceeds abroad also requires documents and authorised banking channels. These processes can delay access to your money.

Mutual fund platforms offer digital records and consolidated statements for tracking investments. These records can simplify tax reporting in your country of residence.

Applicable tax agreements also matter when handling cross-border obligations. Consider compliance requirements alongside returns, convenience, and investment costs.

Choose balance Property can serve needs and preserve an emotional connection with India. It works better with reliable local support and a long holding period.

Mutual funds can form the core of accessible, professionally-managed investments. Combine the two according to your goals, management capacity, and future financial requirements.