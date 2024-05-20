Provident fund contributions: A dilemma for international workers

These regulations impose challenges for international workers because a portion of their income (specifically, 24% of their basic salary and the majority of allowances) is locked in their provident fund accounts held by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) or employer-established private trusts. These contributions remain out of reach for international workers until they reach the age of 58. In light of these restrictions, a number of employers and employees have brought writ petitions to different high courts to contest the legality of these provisions under the provident fund scheme.