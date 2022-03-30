Interest earned from Provident Fund (PF) account: New income tax rules explained

3) “The budget has provided that any interest credited to the provident fund account of an employee shall be tax-free only for contributions up to 2.50 lakh every year and any interest on an employee's contribution over 2.50 lakh shall be taxed in the hands of the employee year after year.Please note it is the interest on excess contribution which will become taxable and not the contribution itself. The excess contribution can not be taxed as the contribution is made by the employee from his salary which already gets taxed. In case the employer does not contribute to the provident fund of the employee then the threshold applicable will be 5 lakh of employee's contribution," said Tax Expert Balwant Jain.