Public insurance registry: 6 things that could change with PIR; Know Your Agent, all policies together and more

The proposed public insurance registry (PIR) could change how you buy and manage insurance. It would connect records across insurance companies, allowing information sharing with your permission. Here are 6 changes the proposal could bring, and the challenges that remain.
Today, your family may not know about every insurance policy you hold. PIR could consolidate policies from different companies into a single view, helping families find forgotten coverage.
If one company settles a death claim, PIR could identify policies with other insurers. With the claimant's permission, those insurers could be prompted to start their claim processes.
Families could search for unclaimed money using other details when policy numbers are unavailable. However, incomplete older records could make it difficult to match policies to the correct person.
Changing your phone number or bank account could require fewer separate requests. PIR could pass one update request to several insurers, with your permission. This could cover your address, email and nominee details too.
Verified identity information can be reused when you buy another policy, reducing the need for repeated document submissions. However, each request must clearly identify the policies and companies covered. You must be able to withdraw permission and maintain clear records of what you approved.
Before buying insurance, you could check an agent through the proposed Know Your Agent facility. It could show customer complaints, satisfaction levels, and instances of violations of selling policies through misleading claims. This could help you judge the person recommending a policy.
Insurance companies could also check these records before hiring or retaining sales staff. Such visibility could discourage misleading sales, but implementation matters. Entering an incorrect agent number, for example, could weaken accountability.
PIR could let you compare policies using the same set of features. These could include premiums, benefits, waiting periods and treatments or situations excluded from cover.
Details could appear in your preferred language, helping you understand the options. However, displaying information alone will not ensure better choices. Customers need simple explanations of what to compare, and comparisons require common standards.
You could complain anytime through mobile phones, apps or websites, including voice options. PIR proposes connecting insurers with Bima Bharosa and other complaint platforms.
You could track your complaint and take unresolved issues to higher authorities. This could reduce the need to repeatedly explain your problem. However, connected platforms cannot guarantee timely solutions unless insurers are held responsible for delays.
With your permission, PIR could transfer policy details and claim history to another insurer. This could help preserve completed waiting periods and bonuses earned for years without claims. Time already covered for existing illnesses could also remain recognised.
Fewer repeated documents and manual checks could make switching easier. However, these benefits depend on accurate records across all insurance companies. Final rules must clarify responsibility for errors and protection for affected customers.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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