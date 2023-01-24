PVR likely to see strong footfalls with 'Pathaan' release but Q4 overall may remain muted: Nuvama Wealth2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- Post pandemic, the Hindi movie 'Pathaan' is already seen in the top three for advance bookings, as per the brokerage report.
After a blockbuster Q3FY23 (October-December) for PVR Ltd, seasonally weak Q4FY23 (January-March) is likely to see strong start from movie ‘Pathaan’, believes Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
