Q3 earnings impact: Yes Bank shares shed over 12% in intra-day deals as profit drops 80%3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Yes Bank's net profit in Q3 FY23 was adversely impacted due to ageing related provisions, the lender informed the stock exchanges.
Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank tanked over 12 percent in early morning deals after the bank reported an 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to ₹52 crore in the third quarter of FY23 (Q3FY23) versus ₹266 crore in the year-ago period.
