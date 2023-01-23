Q3 earnings impact: Yes Bank shares shed over 12% in intra-day deals as profit drops 80%

On the operational front, NIM declined by 10bps QoQ, but adjusted for recovery on NPA in Q2FY23, NIM was flat. The non-interest income grew by 55.8 percent YoY (24.3 percent QoQ), partially aided by the receipt of funds from the sale of stressed assets to ARC. Operating expenses remained elevated on the back of branch expansion and technology investments. The management indicated that the bank is in the process to appeal in Supreme Court against the recent High court order that quashed the write-off of additional tier 1 bonds (AT 1) issued by the bank, stated the brokerage.