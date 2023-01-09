TCS Q3 Earnings: Margins likely to improve on easing supply-side pressure; here are the expectations

ICICI Securities: As per the brokerage, this quarter is expected to be hit by furloughs, with furloughs expected to be higher than in the last couple of years. However, margins are expected to improve QoQ due to the easing of supply-side pressure, it said. ICICI Securities expects TCS to report CC QoQ growth of 1.5 percent for the quarter to be aided by continued deal execution albeit growth will be lower compared to strong H1 on lesser working days. A few pockets of BFSI, hi-tech, and manufacturing may witness weakness in the quarter due to macro concerns and energy constraints in the Europe region, it noted. It sees dollar revenue growth of 1.2 percent QoQ accounting for 30 bps cross currency headwinds. Rupee revenue is expected to grow 3.5 percent QoQ, aided by rupee depreciation. It expects margins to improve by 20 bps QoQ aided by easing of supply-side pressure, moderation of attrition and rupee depreciation. Deal momentum is expected to continue while a mix of deals would be skewed towards cost-takeout programs, added the brokerage.