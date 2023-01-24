IT sector margins to improve in next few quarters; Infosys, HCL Tech top picks: Kotak Institutional Equities

IT sector margins to improve in next few quarters; Infosys, HCL Tech top picks: Kotak Institutional Equities2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:22 PM IST
- After being the worst performed sectoral index in 2022, the Nifty IT index has had a great start to 2023. In the current month, the index has risen by 7.33%, gaining from 28,621.70 level on December 30, 2022 to 30,309.95 level as on January 24.
In the last five trading sessions, the Nifty IT index gained nearly 4 percent, supported by Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, and LTIMindtree Ltd.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×