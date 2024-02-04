Money
Quant MF pivots from Adani to Ambani stocks. Here’s why
Jash Kriplani , Neil Borate 6 min read 04 Feb 2024, 11:47 PM IST
- Fund house is betting big on the long-term prospects of Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services
Over the past six months, Quant Mutual Fund (MF) has built up an outsized bet on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the conglomerate led by billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. Of its ₹45,963 crore assets under management (AUM), Quant MF’s exposure to RIL stands at ₹4,512 crore, or 9.8%. If you add its roughly 4.4% exposure to Jio Financial Services, this goes up to 14.4%. Since Jio also has a stake in RIL, the combined exposure of the fund house is actually a bet on the same entity.
