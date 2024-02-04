Quant MF pivots from Adani to Ambani stocks. Here’s why

However, all exits have not worked so well for the fund house. For example although the fund house has begun to trim down its Adani stake from October 2022, it had a substantial residual stake (about 6% of AUM) in the Adani Group in Jan 2023 when the Hindenburg saga broke out. At that point, the AMC sold its stake entirely but Adani group stocks started to rally again after Quant MF’s exit and have bounced back sharply since February 2023. The fund re-entered Adani group stocks meaningfully in August 2023 with exposure to Adani Power and Adani Enterprises in some of its schemes.