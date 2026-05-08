Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon says this is India’s biggest buying opportunity since covid

Bernstein wrote an open letter to the PM citing various challenges with India's economy. What did you make of it?

Everybody has their own perspective. My only point is that we are not seeing capitulation at this point in time. People say the rupee is hitting a new low against the dollar, I say this is the most it can fall. There is a big difference. While it is difficult to find the exact top, I will look for an opportunity when it reaches its peak, not when the depreciation is expected to continue.