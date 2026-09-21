Rainwater damaged luxury car, insurer denied claim; owner wins ₹2.02 lakh in compensation — here's what happened

A vehicle insurance claim can lead to a dispute when the insurer and the policyholder disagree on what is covered under the policy. In one such case involving a luxury car, the dispute centred on rainwater damage caused when the owner inadvertently left a window partially open, allowing water to seep in.

The matter eventually reached the Chhattisgarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ruled in the car owner's favour, according to a recent report by The Indian Express.

In an order passed on 24 August, the insurer was directed to pay ₹1.75 lakh towards the claim. The car owner was also awarded ₹20,000 for mental agony and ₹7,000 as litigation costs, taking the total relief to ₹2.02 lakh.

Why did insurer reject damage claim? The Jaguar was covered by a private car insurance policy that was valid from 29 November 2020 to 28 November 2021.

In August 2021, rainwater entered the vehicle after the driver-side window was left slightly open, damaging the infotainment system and some other components. The owner, who is a man, subsequently filed an insurance claim.

While the insurer’s surveyor assessed the damage at ₹1.98 lakh, the owner said he spent ₹2.73 lakh on repairs.

The insurer eventually denied the claim on 4 February 2022, saying that the policy did not cover damage caused by rainwater. It also noted that leaving the car window open constituted gross negligence and violated the conditions of the insurance contract.

Aggrieved by the decision, the car owner approached the consumer commission and filed a complaint. He alleged a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. He argued that the insurer had not provided the complete policy terms and conditions when the car policy was issued and therefore could not later rely on exclusion clauses to reject his claim.

Why can an insurer not enforce undisclosed exclusions? The commission noted that the policy supplied to the owner comprised four pages, while the insurer later produced six pages of terms and conditions.

Since these additional terms were not part of the original policy, the commission held that they could not be relied upon to reject the claim. It also noted that the insurer had submitted only three of the four policy pages and that the exclusions cited to reject the claim were not provided to the owner.

Therefore, the consumer commission held that undisclosed exclusions were not binding on the policyholder. It found that rejecting the claim on these grounds was unjustified and constituted a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, according to the news report.

“Since the opposite party had not provided the complainant with a copy of the policy’s terms, conditions, and exclusions along with the insurance policy, those terms and conditions were not binding on the complainant. Therefore, it held that the opposite party could not have rejected the complainant’s insurance claim by relying on the exclusion clauses of the policy,” the ruling read, according to the IE report.