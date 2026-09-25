‘Elevated volatility is now a permanent feature’: Templeton’s Rajasa K.

Tariff disruptions, AI-driven narrative shifts, FII outflows and now a prolonged geopolitical conflict pushing crude prices higher have tested investor patience over the last two years. Yet, Rajasa K., vice president and portfolio manager – India equities, Templeton Global Investments, remains constructive on Indian equities.
As part of the Mint Money Guru series, she breaks down her market outlook.
How are you looking at the current markets?
I'm reasonably constructive because the economy has been resilient through external and internal shocks. Corporate earnings have shown a healthy trajectory even through geopolitical tension, which gives me optimism going forward.