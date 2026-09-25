‘Elevated volatility is now a permanent feature’: Templeton’s Rajasa K.

Ananya Grover
3 min read25 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Rajasa K., vice president & portfolio manager— India equities, Templeton Global Investments
Summary
Tariffs, AI disruption, FII outflows and geopolitical tensions have tested Indian markets, but Templeton’s Rajasa K. sees resilient earnings and structural growth opportunities ahead.

Tariff disruptions, AI-driven narrative shifts, FII outflows and now a prolonged geopolitical conflict pushing crude prices higher have tested investor patience over the last two years. Yet, Rajasa K., vice president and portfolio manager – India equities, Templeton Global Investments, remains constructive on Indian equities.

As part of the Mint Money Guru series, she breaks down her market outlook.

How are you looking at the current markets?

I'm reasonably constructive because the economy has been resilient through external and internal shocks. Corporate earnings have shown a healthy trajectory even through geopolitical tension, which gives me optimism going forward.

That said, we will have to remain watchful of the geopolitical tensions that have lasted longer than expected, and sustained crude above $100 is a concern. We view this as transient, but it bears monitoring.

Financials were among the key contributors to Q1 earnings growth. What's your outlook for the sector and how should investors view governance?

It's a structural growth opportunity, and the avenues for playing financialization have expanded meaningfully in recent years. Banks remain long-term durable compounders, especially now as the operating environment is favorable. We have seen improving credit and deposit growth, and better liquidity. Besides that with the end of a rate cut cycle, we are likely to see rate increases going ahead, which helps margins.

Beyond banks, deepening financialization through mutual funds and financial platforms also offers credible growth opportunities. You do have a regulator, which works in the interest of stakeholders and depositors. So keeping that in mind I don't think one should be overly worried by all the headline events.

Also Read | Smallcaps have grown up, but so has the risk

What trends are you watching most closely?

India is seeing interesting new growth areas emerge such as manufacturing localization, electronics, defense indigenization, and financial deepening. Many of these were too nascent to be investable five to ten years ago. Now there's a wide spectrum of avenues within these.

Across market caps—small, mid, large—where do you see the best risk-reward?

Opportunities exist across market caps when you combine strong earnings growth, potential for earnings surprises, and management quality relative to valuation. That said, many of the newer growth sectors that could eventually scale up are currently concentrated in small and midcaps— a fertile hunting ground for such ideas. The headline valuations are expensive though, so you'll not strictly find them to be attractive in terms of valuations.

How do you view the IT sector?

Views are divided, and rightly so. Most of us are optimistic that enterprise-level AI adoption will eventually create meaningful opportunities for IT services companies. The challenge is navigating the journey that leads to it.

Legacy revenue streams are facing deflationary pressure from AI and other factors, and the industry is shifting from effort-based to outcome-based revenue models, which is reshaping traditional employee pyramid structures. That transition is still underway. Valuations look compelling, but we haven't reached a point where earnings inflection looks certain.

Has the current environment made it harder to find opportunities, or are you seeing more after the correction?

We have been in two years of barely any market returns and we are now seeing earnings growth coming through. Businesses are growing well and some of them are particularly executing very well, so to that extent I think there are reasonable opportunities.

Also Read | Small-cap funds draw record ₹7,973 crore. But volatility remains the catch

What's your advice to investors navigating this cycle?

Despite significant turbulence whether it is related to tariff issues last year, the AI narrative affecting Indian markets, FII outflows, and now this geopolitical conflict, India's structural growth pillars have largely stayed intact, and the underlying economy and corporates have shown resilience. With high probability, these headwinds are temporary. Investors should use market corrections to accumulate more aggressively, and SIPs are a good way to do that.

Since Donald Trump's return as US President, how has your macro view shifted?

Elevated volatility now feels like a permanent feature we have to live with. The bigger structural shift is the self-reliance push with countries and economies increasingly prioritizing independent supply chains, a trend that existed before but has likely been accelerated by recent events. Between that and the permanent volatility, these are the two dynamics we're navigating going forward.

What is your take on big tech valuations?

With any new technology, you'll see cycles of exuberance followed by fear and drawdowns before things eventually settle. I do believe this technology is here to stay, though growth from here may be more measured. Investors will likely become more selective about which AI plays they participate in, rather than the broad-based "anything AI" approach we've seen so far. So I wouldn't call this a broader bubble but I do think we're moving into a phase where the market gets more nuanced and discerning about how it plays this theme.

Also Read | US Fed rate hike: where are risks and opportunities for debt fund investors ?

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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