Raksha Bandhan 2026: From gold to stocks, financial gifts to give your sibling

Celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana, Raksha Bandhan is a festival that symbolises the bond of protection and celebrates the love between siblings. As part of the tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brothers’ right wrists and pray for their well-being, prosperity and long life.

Brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and pledge to stand by and protect them through life’s challenges.

Rather than opting for conventional presents this Raksha Bandhan 2026, families can consider gifts that offer lasting financial value and reflect the festival’s message of protection and care.

Depending on their stage of life, sisters may benefit from gifts that support important financial needs. For students, young professionals, homemakers and entrepreneurs, such contributions can help meet expenses related to education, emergencies, travel or retirement planning.

Gold Gold has long been a preferred gift during Indian festivals, but traditional gifting can now be combined with modern investment avenues. Options such as gold ETFs, digital gold and gold bars make the asset easier to gift while retaining its appeal as a widely recognised financial instrument. Gold can also provide a hedge against inflation and currency-related risks, making it both a culturally significant and financially relevant gift.

Investment-linked gifts can turn the traditional idea of protection into a long-term financial commitment towards a sibling’s future. Even a modest contribution can serve as an initial push towards building an investment portfolio and developing financial discipline.

SIPs Starting early and investing regularly can help investors benefit from the power of compounding through mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs). A lump-sum investment in mutual funds or a monthly contribution towards an SIP that the recipient can manage can therefore be a practical way to introduce a sibling to goal-oriented investing.

Health insurance: A gift of financial protection Another thoughtful option is to purchase a comprehensive health insurance policy. You can also pay the premium for a health insurance policy on your sister’s behalf, helping protect her from unexpected medical expenses and uncertainties.

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Stocks Gifting stocks can also be considered as a long-term financial gift. Investors can consider shares of blue-chip companies with a focus on long-term investment and wealth creation.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan will conclude before sunrise this year. The Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony is scheduled from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28, giving devotees a window of 3 hours and 51 minutes.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:08 AM on August 27, 2026, and end at 9:48 AM on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony timings by city New Delhi: 5:57 AM–9:48 AM

Gurugram: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

Noida: 5:56 AM–9:48 AM

Mumbai: 6:23 AM–9:48 AM

Bengaluru: 6:08 AM–9:48 AM

Pune: 6:19 AM–9:48 AM

Chennai: 5:58 AM–9:48 AM

Kolkata: 5:18 AM–9:48 AM

Hyderabad: 6:01 AM–9:48 AM

Ahmedabad: 6:21 AM–9:48 AM

Jaipur: 6:04 AM–9:48 AM