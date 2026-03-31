Wellness, risks and returns: Inside Rakulpreet Singh’s investment strategy

Pratishtha Bagai
2 min read31 Mar 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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Actor-entrepreneur Rakulpreet Singh at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026.
Summary
The actor-entrepreneur invests in fitness, food, and lifestyle brands, betting on passionate founders while managing losses strategically.

NEW DELHI: Investors are rarely patient. The moment a cheque is written, the clock starts ticking. Founders face questions on burn rates and exits before the ink dries. But actor and entrepreneur Rakulpreet Singh invests differently. She sets aside an amount she’s comfortable losing and proceeds with that.

Known for Bollywood hits like De De Pyaar De and Thank God, as well as her contributions to regional cinema, Singh detailed her wellness empire at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026, held in Mumbai last week.

“When I started back in 2015 with bringing F45 gyms to India, we had two gyms in Hyderabad and Vizag, and I didn’t know much about the business world, equity, or investment structures. It was just from a thought: why should I just be an actor?” she said. F45 is an Australia-originated global fitness chain.

Also Read | From gym fees to gadgets: The changing cost structure of staying fit

Alongside her husband Jackky Bhagnani, Singh has co-invested in brands spanning supplements (Wellbeing Nutrition), laundry (5àsec), and Canadian coffee (Blenz Coffee), targeting clear market gaps. One of her ventures, easyGym, addresses “affordability with wellness and a great brand with global standards,” she said.

Her food and beverage investments are equally strategic. Arambam, a millet-focused restaurant, grew from a single Hyderabad outlet to over 35 locations, delivering in Mumbai through Swiggy and Zomato. Blenz Coffee fills a gap in the café market, which she sees as dominated by a limited few large players, leaving room for new entrants.

Singh-baced 5àsec tackles laundry services for young consumers in India’s largely unorganized 2 trillion laundry industry.

Also Read | Why India’s seniors need targeted supplements for healthy ageing

Singh invests out of passion for fitness and wellness. “Why most of the things I am doing are under the wellness umbrella is because I think I can add value to it and I understand that sector,” she explains. Lacking a formal business background, she focuses on founders’ passion and discipline. “For me… it’s about how passion-driven the founder is. If you are authentic, honest and disciplined about what you are creating, the end result is always good.”

Yet her approach is carefully measured, with profitable exit strategies always in mind. “Five years from now we aim to have a space…where people feel we want to get them in as investors… It’s very important to get those exits. Our vision is—five years from now, we are known as smart investors.”

She also embraces losses as part of the journey. “There have been brands that I have invested in and absolutely tanked…There was a brand that I started as the main investor and I lost a lot of money,” she said. She reframes these setbacks: “The success ratio is really tiny…but any failure is something that (you) learn from and grow out of it.”

Her loss-tolerant approach, she says, helps build enduring strategy.

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