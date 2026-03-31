NEW DELHI: Investors are rarely patient. The moment a cheque is written, the clock starts ticking. Founders face questions on burn rates and exits before the ink dries. But actor and entrepreneur Rakulpreet Singh invests differently. She sets aside an amount she’s comfortable losing and proceeds with that.
Wellness, risks and returns: Inside Rakulpreet Singh’s investment strategy
SummaryThe actor-entrepreneur invests in fitness, food, and lifestyle brands, betting on passionate founders while managing losses strategically.
NEW DELHI: Investors are rarely patient. The moment a cheque is written, the clock starts ticking. Founders face questions on burn rates and exits before the ink dries. But actor and entrepreneur Rakulpreet Singh invests differently. She sets aside an amount she’s comfortable losing and proceeds with that.
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