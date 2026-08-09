Razorpay CEO joins PhonePe chief in backing free UPI payments for consumers amid doubts over MDR

After PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam assured consumers that UPI payments would remain free for them, Razorpay's chief Harshil Mathur has also come out in support of keeping UPI transactions free for users.
The clarification comes after the Lok Sabha passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which allows the government to bring back merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on UPI transactions. The move raised questions over whether consumers would eventually be charged for using UPI.
While the Razorpay co-founder and chief also said UPI should remain free for consumers, he also stressed on the need of a sustainable ecosystem that protects small merchants, as well as supports digital infrastructure.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) published on Saturday, Mathur said: “The principle is simple: Free for consumers. Protected for small merchants. Sustainable for the ecosystem.”
He also noted that digital payments ecosystem needs a sustainable model to support continued investment in reliability, security and innovation or else the system deteriorates over time, doing a disservice to everyone.
“Because the best digital public infrastructure is only one that never stops getting better!” his social media post read.
Meanwhile, PhonePe CEO also asserted earlier that users will not be charged for making payments through the digital payments platform.
“Consumers will NOT BE CHARGED anything for making UPI payments,” Nigam wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The comments from both executives came shortly after the Payments Council of India (PCI) clarified that UPI payments would continue to remain free for consumers. It also noted that small merchants would not have to pay merchant discount rate (MDR) charges for accepting UPI payments.
"Merchant service charges, where applicable, are commercial arrangements between merchants and payment service providers. They do not mean that consumers pay to use digital payments," PCI said on X.
The industry body said that any charges that may apply would be imposed on merchants under commercial arrangements with payment service providers.
The Centre also operates an incentive scheme under which banks are reimbursed for eligible low-value UPI transactions made to small merchants, helping offset part of the cost of processing these payments.
The MDR Bill, introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and passed by voice vote without discussion, seeks to amend three laws, which include the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.
The bill paves the way for the government to levy an MDR on select electronic payment modes, with a potential MDR of 0.25% to 0.4% on business-directed UPI transactions above ₹2,000. However, this move will keep person-to-person payments unaffected, according to the government.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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