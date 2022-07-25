RBI back to spot intervention in defense of rupee2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have fallen by about $30 billion since the end of May to $573 billion.
Reserve Bank of India’s foreign-exchange reserves have fallen by about $30 billion since the end of May to $573 billion.
Listen to this article
India’s central bank may be pivoting to the spot market from forwards in its attempts to shield the rupee from fresh record lows -- in order to minimize the knock-on effects of its intervention strategy.