RBI cheque book rules: Will existing CTS cheque books become invalid from January 1, 2027? Here's what RBI said

RBI cheque book rules: Bank customers will not have to replace their existing Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books from January 1, 2027, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified, dismissing viral social media claims that new cheque books with upgraded security features would become compulsory next year.
The clarification, issued on November 7, comes amid the circulation of messages suggesting that existing CTS cheque books would stop being valid after December 31, 2026. The central bank has described these claims as misleading and confirmed that no such changes are being introduced.
In a post on X, the RBI addressed reports claiming that customers would need to obtain fresh cheque books to comply with revised security requirements from January 1, 2027.
"It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books," the central bank said.
The statement makes clear that the RBI has not announced any new requirement to replace existing CTS cheque books by the end of December.
The central bank also advised customers to verify banking-related information through its official communication channels rather than relying on messages shared on social media.
The Cheque Truncation System, commonly known as CTS, allows banks to process cheques electronically without physically transporting them between branches.
When a customer deposits a cheque, the bank captures its digital image along with relevant information. These details are then transmitted electronically for verification and clearance.
The system was introduced to make cheque processing faster and reduce delays associated with the physical movement of paper cheques.
For customers who continue to use cheques for payments, the RBI's clarification means there is no newly announced deadline requiring them to obtain replacement CTS cheque books.
Yes. The RBI has not introduced any rule declaring existing CTS cheque books invalid from January 1, 2027.
Customers therefore do not need to apply for new cheque books solely because of the claims circulating online.
However, the clarification does not change other existing banking requirements governing cheque validity, processing or acceptance.
Customers seeking confirmation of regulatory announcements can check the RBI's official website and verified communication channels.
In a separate regulatory development, the RBI has proposed changes to documentation requirements for agricultural lending under its draft Priority Sector Lending (PSL) Directions, 2026.
The proposed framework would require banks to maintain more detailed records when assessing agricultural loans, including those backed by gold.
These records could include the location of cultivated land, crops grown and details of crop hypothecation, wherever applicable.
The RBI has also proposed that banks determine agricultural loan amounts based on the applicable scale of finance and borrowers' credit needs, rather than relying only on the value or type of collateral offered.
Banks would additionally need to document field visits conducted to monitor how agricultural loans are used.
For landless agricultural labourers and sharecroppers who lack formal land ownership or lease documents, the draft rules propose allowing alternative verifiable records to establish eligibility under priority sector lending.
The proposals also cover changes to the treatment of certain trade-credit exposures in PSL calculations.
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