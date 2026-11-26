The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) gold reserves dipped by 8.7 per cent to $106 billion in September 2026 compared to the previous month, according to data from the RBI released on Wednesday. A 7.9 per cent drop in gold reserves was recorded compared with April 2026 data.

Advertisement

Despite the decline in gold reserves, the overall foreign exchange reserve grew by over 6 per cent to $737.79 billion from April to September this year.

Gold price drop The fall in gold reserves coincided with the yellow metal's price drop in September 2026.

The RBI's 'Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: April - September 2026' showed that the gold prices dipped about 8.5 per cent to $12,957 an ounce in September from about $14,163 an ounce in April 2026.

The report stated, "Gold prices remained volatile during April–September 2026, declining overall despite continued geopolitical uncertainty. The international price averaged around US$ 4,721 per troy ounce in April 2026 before easing to around US$ 4,319 in September 2026, a decline of approximately 9 per cent."

Advertisement

"Prices responded to rising US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy. The decline occurred despite continued investor demand for gold as a safe-haven and for portfolio diversification," the RBI report added.

Gold reserves vs RBI's overall foreign reserves Gold reserves constituted 14.4 per cent of the total foreign exchange reserves in September 2026, from 16.7 per cent at the beginning of fiscal 2026.

Gold reserves increased at a rate ranging between 23 per cent and 47 per cent between March 2026 and August 2026, on a year-on-year basis.

A 10 per cent increase in gold reserves was observed from July 2026 to August 2026, before dropping to $106 billion in September 2026. In September, though, the value of gold reserves increased just 8.83 per cent from about $97.4 billion in the same month of September 2025.

Advertisement

While gold reserves fell from $115 billion in April 2026 to $106 billion in September 2026, the overall foreign exchange reserve rose by around 6.8 per cent from $ 690.69 billion in April to $737.79 billion in September this year.

According to the Hindu Businessline's analysis, the dip was more than compensated by more in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which increased more than 10 per cent to $608.3 billion, providing the cushion for the overall foreign exchange reserve.

To be sure, FCA reduced about 0.5 per cent every month between March 2026 and July 2026, but increased its FCA holding by 4 per cent and 8 per cent in July and August 2026, the report added.

The overall reserve levels remained healthy, RBI said. “At the end of June 2026, foreign exchange reserves cover of imports (on balance of payments basis) stood at 9.8 months (10.6 months at end-March 2026).”

Advertisement

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in