RBI hikes repo rate by 25bps: What it means and how it impacts you | All FAQs answered

The RBI's 25-basis-point repo rate hike on 7 October is aimed at curbing inflation. This increase could raise borrowing costs for loans, affecting monthly repayments, while potential adjustments to deposit rates may also occur.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published7 Oct 2026, 10:12 PM IST
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RBI hikes repo rate by 25bps: What it means and how it impacts you | All FAQs answered
RBI hikes repo rate by 25bps: What it means and how it impacts you | All FAQs answered(AI image)

On 7 October, the Reserve Bank of India announced a 25-basis-point repo rate hike. It can affect loans, deposits and household budgets. Here is what such an increase means for you.

RBI hikes repo rate: FAQs answered

What is the repo rate?

The repo rate is the interest the RBI charges banks for short-term borrowing. Banks approach the RBI when they need funds for daily operations or to meet customer demands.

What does a 25 basis point hike mean?

One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point. Therefore, 25 basis points means an increase of 0.25 percentage points.

Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is trying to make up for lost time

Why does RBI increase the repo rate?

RBI raises rates to help control inflation, which means prices are rising. Higher borrowing costs discourage new loans and reduce spending. Lower demand can help slow price increases.

How does this affect banks?

Banks pay more when borrowing from the RBI. They may pass these higher costs on to customers by increasing loan interest rates.

Will my home loan EMI increase?

Floating-rate loans linked to an external benchmark can become costlier. Your monthly instalment (EMI) or repayment period may increase. The impact depends on how your lender adjusts the loan.

What about car loans and personal loans?

Floating-rate car loans and personal loans linked to an external benchmark can also become costlier. Higher interest can increase monthly repayments or extend the repayment period.

Also Read | RBI repo rate hike: How will the 25 bps increase affect your home-loan EMI?

Will loan repayments change immediately?

A repo rate increase does not necessarily change your repayment immediately. Linked floating-rate loans can reflect higher rates later.

Does a 25 basis point hike mean EMIs rise by 25%?

No. It means the repo rate rises by 0.25 percentage points. Your EMI change depends on how the higher interest rate affects your loan.

Can fixed deposit returns improve?

Banks may adjust fixed deposit rates when the repo rate changes. A hike can lead to higher deposit rates, but increases are not guaranteed.

Will savings account interest also change?

Banks may adjust savings account rates in response to changes in funding costs. However, every bank may not make the same adjustment.

Also Read | RBI MPC Repo Rate Hike: GDP forecast raised to 7.1%, home loan EMI to rise

How can the hike affect businesses and jobs?

Costlier loans can discourage businesses from borrowing for expansion. RBI balances inflation control with the need to support economic growth.

What happens when RBI cuts the repo rate?

Borrowing becomes cheaper, encouraging spending and business expansion. Floating-rate loan repayments may fall as lenders pass on lower rates.

Why should I follow RBI announcements?

They help you anticipate possible changes in loan repayments and deposit returns. This can help you plan your household budget.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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