RBI hikes repo rate by 25bps: What it means and how it impacts you | All FAQs answered

On 7 October, the Reserve Bank of India announced a 25-basis-point repo rate hike. It can affect loans, deposits and household budgets. Here is what such an increase means for you.
The repo rate is the interest the RBI charges banks for short-term borrowing. Banks approach the RBI when they need funds for daily operations or to meet customer demands.
One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point. Therefore, 25 basis points means an increase of 0.25 percentage points.
RBI raises rates to help control inflation, which means prices are rising. Higher borrowing costs discourage new loans and reduce spending. Lower demand can help slow price increases.
Banks pay more when borrowing from the RBI. They may pass these higher costs on to customers by increasing loan interest rates.
Floating-rate loans linked to an external benchmark can become costlier. Your monthly instalment (EMI) or repayment period may increase. The impact depends on how your lender adjusts the loan.
Floating-rate car loans and personal loans linked to an external benchmark can also become costlier. Higher interest can increase monthly repayments or extend the repayment period.
A repo rate increase does not necessarily change your repayment immediately. Linked floating-rate loans can reflect higher rates later.
No. It means the repo rate rises by 0.25 percentage points. Your EMI change depends on how the higher interest rate affects your loan.
Banks may adjust fixed deposit rates when the repo rate changes. A hike can lead to higher deposit rates, but increases are not guaranteed.
Banks may adjust savings account rates in response to changes in funding costs. However, every bank may not make the same adjustment.
Costlier loans can discourage businesses from borrowing for expansion. RBI balances inflation control with the need to support economic growth.
Borrowing becomes cheaper, encouraging spending and business expansion. Floating-rate loan repayments may fall as lenders pass on lower rates.
They help you anticipate possible changes in loan repayments and deposit returns. This can help you plan your household budget.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.