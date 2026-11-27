The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new rules for ATM withdrawals and card payments. The rules cover ATM charges, free withdrawals, contactless payments and card safety.

How many free ATM transactions can you make? The new directions were issued on 27 November. They bring several existing rules together and aim to make them easier for banks and customers to follow.

For customers, the main point is that the number of free ATM transactions has not changed. Banks can still charge up to ₹23 for every transaction after the free monthly limit is used. Taxes may be added to this amount.

The RBI has kept the existing free ATM withdrawal limits in place. If you use your own bank's ATM, you can make five free transactions every month. This includes cash withdrawals as well as services such as checking your account balance.

If you use another bank's ATM, the free limit is three transactions per month in metro cities and five in other locations. Once you cross the free limit, your bank can charge you up to ₹23 for every extra transaction, along with applicable taxes.

The RBI has also asked banks to tell customers how many free ATM transactions they have left. Banks must also inform them about the charges that may apply after the free limit is crossed.

This will help customers keep track of their ATM use and avoid unexpected charges.

There is also good news for people whose ATM transactions fail. If a transaction does not go through because of a technical problem or because the ATM has run out of cash, it will not count towards the free transaction limit. Banks cannot charge customers for such failed transactions.

Contactless card payments up to ₹ 5,000 The new rules also cover contactless card payments. These are payments made by tapping a card on a payment machine instead of inserting it.

Customers can make contactless payments of up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN or completing another authentication step.

For payments above ₹5,000, additional authentication will be required. Customers can still choose to enter their PIN for smaller payments if they prefer.

The RBI has also said that customers should have control over how their cards are used. Banks must allow users to switch domestic, international, online and contactless transactions on or off.

Customers should also be able to change their card spending limits. This means they can disable international or online payments when they do not need them.

Rules for cash withdrawals at shops The RBI has also set rules for people who withdraw cash at selected shops and merchant outlets.

Customers can withdraw up to ₹2,000 in one transaction, with a total monthly limit of ₹10,000. The charge for these withdrawals cannot be more than 1% of the amount withdrawn.

Overall, the new rules bring several ATM and card-related instructions together. They do not increase the number of free ATM transactions or change the ₹23 fee limit.