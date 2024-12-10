RBI cuts banks’ reserve requirements, a precursor to policy rate easing
Summary
- It’s now over to the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on 7 February 2025, at which members must vote in favour of a long-awaited rate cut.
We have been talking about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) easing interest rates for quite some time. The question now is: what is the appropriate time for the RBI to initiate this? The latest meeting of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was on 6 December. Earlier, there were expectations that the rate easing cycle would be initiated at this review meeting.