RBI cuts banks’ reserve requirements, a precursor to policy rate easing

Inflation rises, growth projections fall

Other aspects of note in the MPC review of 6 December are the revised outlooks on inflation and GDP growth. Before the 9 October review meeting, the RBI had projected CPI inflation at 4.5% in FY25. This has now been raised to 4.8%. Given that inflation for October was on the higher side, such a revision was due. The other important variable is the GDP growth rate. Until the October review, the RBI projected a growth rate of 7.2% for FY25. However, growth for the September quarter came in at 5.4%, below the lowest forecasts by economists. In light of that, the RBI has now reduced its growth projection for FY25 to 6.6%.