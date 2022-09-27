RBI monetary policy: Here's how a 4th rate hike will impact gold loans

RBI is set to announce bi-monthly monetary policy outcomes on September 30. Expectations of a fourth rate hike have taken rounds in the range of 35-50 basis points. Generally, when RBI hikes the repo rate the cost of borrowing for financial services providers also rises. To pass on the impact of higher borrowing costs, banks, NBFCs, and others usually hike their term loan rates. Since May, these financial institutions have increased benchmark lending rates tracking the repo rate hike trends. If another rate hike is on the table by RBI then it is likely to have a cascading impact on gold loans.

